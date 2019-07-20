At least five children at Farmington pool taken to hospital for heat-related illness

FOREST, Va. - The Forest Volunteer Fire Department responded to what officials are calling an "environmental mass casualty incident" at the Farmington Pool during a swim meet Saturday.

A spokesperson for Centra Lynchburg General Hospital said at least five children were transported to the emergency room, where they were treated and released for heat-related illness. Others impacted at the pool were treated on the scene.

Fire crews said in all, 20 people were treated for heat-related illness.

Addressing the situation on Facebook, the Forest Volunteer Fire Department reminded everyone to stay fully hydrated during the heat.

