Floyd County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where fraudsters claim to be deputies and ask people for money.

Authorities say a resident called them after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a deputy, saying the victim had committed a crime and requesting money.

The caller allegedly had the correct last four numbers of the victim’s social security number. The impersonator’s phone number showed on caller ID as the sheriff’s office phone number.

Officials with the sheriff’s office want to remind residents that deputies will never request money.

If you receive a call like this, call the sheriff’s office at 540-745-9334.