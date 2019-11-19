What’s News Today: American Education Week, Martinsville reversion

ROANOKE, Va. – Central Virginia Community College holds its annual Open House today. Representatives will talk about admission requirements, the application process, financial aid and more. If you're looking at enrolling, the open house is tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Merritt Hall.

Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg celebrates American Education Week. Today, professionals from the community will talk about their jobs at a Career Fair.

The Bedford County Planning Commission will discuss changes to the zoning ordinance to an airport district. This follows a proposal from earlier this year by Liberty University to add a runway and make other changes at New London Airport. As we’ve reported, neighbors were upset with plans to rezone more than 500 acres of land from agricultural to commercial. Liberty bought the airport in 2016 for use by its School of Aeronautics. A decision could be made to adopt the changes next month.

The first of two new Pop-up Shops will open in Danville Mall today. Cocoa Trail Chocolates will open this morning at 10 a.m. The locally owned store features gourmet chocolate and fudge made in Virginia. Another pop-up shop opens on Saturday.

The pilot episode of “Buzz” debuts at The Grandin Theatre tonight. It’s an aspiring television show where non-profit organizations are paired with marketing pros to help them achieve more buzz. The first episode features B2C Enterprises helping Healing Strikes of Virginia. The Boones Mill based organization provides therapeutic horse-riding services for people suffering from neurological disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Martinsville City Council will meet today to consider reversion to town status. Earlier this year, it looked at a five-year financial forecast. The city manager says it shows the city could have to reduce or cut services in the future. The Henry County Board of Supervisors wants the General Assembly to pass legislation letting voters decide if a city could revert. If Martinsville reverts to a town, it would mean certain financial responsibilities would fall on the county. As we’ve reported, a vote on reversion could happen before the city passes its next budget, which is due by the June 30th.