Woman abducted in Giles County; police say car headed for WV

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been abducted from Giles County, according to Rich Creek police.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday near Pizza Plus on Virginia Avenue in Rich Creek.

Police say the vehicle used during the abduction is a maroon SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevy with a tag containing the numbers ’0099.' The tag also potentially had the letters ‘PA’ on or near the tag.

The SUV was last seen on 460 West towards Mercer County, WV.

An older white man with gray hair was driving the SUV, according to police.

The woman is in her early 20s, with short brown hair, wearing jeans and a fur coat. Witnesses say she had noticeable injuries to her head and face from the incident.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in question or who has any information about the abduction is asked to call 911.