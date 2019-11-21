53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

53ºF

Local

WATCH LIVE: US Marshals provide Nov. 21 update on search for Michael Brown

Update scheduled for 3 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michael Brown, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – As the nationwide manhunt continues for a Marine wanted for murder in Franklin County, the US Marshals are providing daily updates in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.