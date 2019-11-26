PULASKI, Va. – Hundreds attended Monday night’s Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting to voice their support for becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

"I want to be able to protect myself, my husband, my daughter, my family and friends," said Carolyn Hopkins, who lives in Pulaski County.

"I want to see the second amendment as it is written, that nothing shall infringe upon that," said Ralph Johnston, who lives in Pulaski County.

Many people told 10 News they’re worried about their gun rights with Democrats now controlling the General Assembly.

"I think they will try to come in and confiscate my guns," Hopkins said.

"I’m very worried because you've got a lot of northerner state people that are very lefty and they don't care whether we can defend ourselves or that we go out and kill our meals," said Ellen Thornsberry, who lives in Pulaski County.

The first man to bring his concerns to Pulaski leaders took the lead at the meeting, outlining what exactly this sanctuary would look like. Gary Hughes said he doesn’t want county resources used to enforce any new gun laws.

"I will never comply with any law that infringes on my Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms," Hughes said.

Not everyone who spoke was on the same side. The two people voicing opposition left in a crowd of boos.

"These laws are not designed to take away all of our firearms. They're designed to be able to make sure that we're all protected from those that do the most harm," said Ricardo Jensen.

"Everybody's got a right to speak. Our First Amendment. Our Second Amendment protects our First Amendment. We can't throw away our First Amendment and then want to protect our Second Amendment," Hughes said.

The board will now take what they heard from the public and start drafting a resolution that will come up for a vote at the next meeting on Dec. 16.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell released a statement Monday night, stating, “The 2nd Amendment is a part of the Constitution of the United States. As Sheriff of Pulaski County, I fully and without reservation 100% support a resolution by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors to make Pulaski County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.”

You can read the full statement here.