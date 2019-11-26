WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The man charged with murdering a hiker on the Appalachian Trail will receive medical care until January, according to court records.

James Jordan was arrested in May after authorities say he stabbed a hiker to death on the trail in Wythe County. In July, he was deemed not fit to stand trial.

According to court documents, Jordan was admitted to Federal Medical Center, Butner on Oct. 1.

Documents reveal that medical professionals are conducting interviews and psychological testing in order to complete Jordan’s psychological evaluation, which they estimate will be completed around Jan. 28, 2020. The results of the evaluation will be submitted to federal court within 14 business days of the end of the evaluation.

It was not specified where Jordan was housed from July until Oct. 1.