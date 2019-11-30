Seven people displaced after Saturday morning house fire in Roanoke
Roanoke Fire and EMS say the fire was caused by improper use of a space heater
ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in the 1000 block of Pechin Ave SE in Roanoke leaves 7 people out of their home Saturday.
Roanoke Fire and EMS say the fire is accidental and started due to improper use of a space heater.
Crews say they were able to knock down the fire quickly. No one was hurt.
The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
