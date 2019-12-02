DANVILLE, Va. – The city Danville is officially seeking development proposals for a potential casino.

According to a news release, the city issued a request for proposals on Monday.

Companies interested developing and operating a casino in Danville can submit plans to the city until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.

State legislators are considering allowing a casino to be built in Bristol, Danville, and Portsmouth.

Currently, casinos are not allowed in Virginia.

State legislators could decide in the upcoming General Assembly session to allow each of the three cities to have a referendum to determine if residents want a casino.

If a referendum is allowed, it would likely be on the ballot in November.