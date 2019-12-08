Taking pictures with Santa and riding through town on the Candy Cane Express

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Transportation held it’s annual “Candy Cane Express” event Saturday.

The event allowed families to stop by and see what the museum has to offer. It also allowed children to take a photo with Santa and ride take a train ride.

All of the money raised from the event will go to the museum’s operation funds.

Employees said the event was a way to get people in who normally wouldn’t stop by.

The Candy Cane Express will run again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.