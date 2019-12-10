Dick’s Sporting Goods to open larger store at River Ridge in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular store is moving from one part of Lynchburg to another -- and adding 50% more space in the process.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be leaving its current location at the Wards Crossing Shopping Center in Lynchburg and moving to a larger location at River Ridge.

The new store is expected to open in fall 2020.

Once that happens, the current location will close, according to River Ridge developers.

Developers said Dick’s is the first retailer with plans to open at the East End of River Ridge’s new development complex, near where the former Sears was demolished.

The 45,000 square foot River Ridge location is 50% bigger than the Wards Crossing location, according to developers.

They expect other big-name retailers to announce plans to develop at River Ridge as well.