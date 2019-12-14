Fire crews respond to house fire in Bedford, discover ‘extreme hoarding condition’
At least one person was treated by medic
BEDFORD, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Bedford on Friday night.
At least one person was treated by a medic, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
Crews arrived at 520 South Street to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story home.
They also discovered an “extreme hoarding condition," according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.
Crews were able to get the fire under control but the hoarding conditions “will contribute to a long overhaul,” according to the Bedford Fire Department.
R5 & E5 were assigned as 2nd due Engine and RIT to this house Fire with @Bedford_FD E1 arrived with smoke showing and located an extreme hoarding condition. pic.twitter.com/OIa0pGQ5g3— Forest Vol Fire Dept (@FVFD51) December 14, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.