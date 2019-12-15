Salem firefighter hospitalized after getting hurt while on the job

SALEM, Va. – A Salem firefighter is recovering after getting injured while putting out a fire Saturday evening.

According to Salem Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house fire at 8:42 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home and began to get closer to try to put it out. They had to withdraw because of the condition of the fire and building.

A firefighter was hurt, taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Salem Fire and EMS says Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and Roanoke Fire and EMS stepped in to help with additional calls.