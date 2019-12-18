Recycling event to be held in Roanoke on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique recycling event is taking place this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Market Square in downtown Roanoke, you can drop off hard-to-recycle items.

That includes things like chip and cereal bags, Styrofoam takeout containers and bread clips.

Sustainable Roanoke will give the bread clips to a nonprofit that recycles them for money to buy wheelchairs for people in need.

Other items will be given to North Cross School, which is collecting recyclables to give to a company that will turn them into plastic furniture.

“A lot of the products that we have here don’t get accepted by the city, so they either end up in the landfill, they end up in the ocean, rivers. Also, they get incinerated, which affects the air quality,” Sustainable Roanoke volunteer Nikki Deocastillo said, standing behind a table full of items that will be accepted Saturday.

