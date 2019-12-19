Fincastle Baptist Church working to find families for foster children

FINCASTLE, Va.- – More than 1,700 children will age out of foster care next year before finding a permanent home, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout November, 10 News highlighted kids who are looking for forever homes in our 30 Days of Hope series.

One Botetourt County couple is thinking of opening their home and hearts to make a difference.

“I think just recognizing the need and just take the first step to take the class and to navigate and to just trust God’s plan for us after the class,” said Danielle, a local parent.

With four children of their own already, Danielle and her husband, Joey, are exploring the possibility of becoming foster parents.

“We think it’s going to be an adjustment for everybody. We know there is going to be tough times. But in looking at the big picture, we trust that it will be worth it,” said Danielle.

Right now, there are more than 5,000 children in the Commonwealth in foster care. Fincastle Baptist Church is getting involved by partnering with Hope Tree Family Services to train at least 12 families, like Joey and Danielle, to become foster parents or support the mission.

“At Fincastle Baptist, we just felt a pull from God to step up to try to be a light in the darkness and helps this problem. We can do this,” said Kevin Cummings, pastor at Fincastle Baptist.

Parents will attend the training with the support of their church. Joey and Danielle’s hope is to support another child as their own.

“The opportunity to be loved, succeed. Let them know there are people out there that love them and take care of them,” said Joey.

Training starts Jan. 5 and goes for six Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Fincastle Baptist Church for more information on how you can be involved.