Local organization needs help getting clothes to those who need it most

LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘Tis the season for giving.

One Lynchburg organization wants people to know they're in the spirit of giving too.

Park View Community Mission, in Lynchburg, is known for feeding people in need.

Organizers say recent clothing donations have become overwhelming.

They’ve outgrown their small clothing rack and have expanded into a new building to hold these clothes.

Now, they need help getting them in the hands of those who need it the most.

“...It’s a really great time ... for people to give, but it’s also a great time ... for people to receive and we really want our neighbors to come and help us out. But also, help themselves to some really nice things,” said Earl Larkins, spokesperson for Park View Community Mission.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, people interested in helping can go to the Plaza’s lower level.