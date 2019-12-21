Rebuilt from the rubble: Pulaski church reopens after being destroyed by fire

PULASKI, Va. – A tragedy has turned into a blessing for a local church.

Pulaski Church of God had a massive fire in January 2017. This weekend, they are about to have their first church service in their new building.

10 News toured the building to see how they are overcoming the odds after faith and fire.

For the Pulaski Church of God, this weekend’s Sunday service is one that’s been years in the making.

The church was completely destroyed in the 2017 fire, which was a devastating loss for Tony Eads, the church’s music minister.

“This is the church my wife and I got married in. Truly heartbreaking,” Eads said.

After 18 months, just in time for Christmas and the church’s 100 year anniversary, pastor Donald Jones says the congregation will gather inside the new building for the first time.

“We really pushed hard. Not just a celebration for the church, this is a celebration for our town and county," Jones said.

The 5.5 million dollar rebuild features a brand new sanctuary with updated technology and seating, a secure children’s area, classrooms and activity space. Plus, there will be more space now for community dinners, clubs and fitness groups to meet.

The congregation will honor some of the same firefighters who put out the flames nearly three years ago and saved the church’s community life center, where they’ve held services since.

“It cut down on the displacement of our congregation greatly,” said Jereamey Fleenor, youth pastor.

Rebuilt from the rubble, the new church will allow everyone to carry on the congregation’s mission.

“To love like God, serve like Jesus and impact with the Holy Spirit,” said Jones.

Sunday’s service starts at 10:30 a.m.