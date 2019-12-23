The Danville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Danville Police Department, an armed robber entered Junior’s Convenience Store located at 623 Worsham Street just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The robber stole tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of cash before running away from the scene.

According to police, the clerk was unharmed.

The robber was wearing white shoes, black pants, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.