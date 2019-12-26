Social media post helps catch man involved in hit-and-run with state trooper

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a state trooper.

Hunter Ruley, 20, of Lexington, was arrested for a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly hitting a state trooper and driving away on Dec. 20 in Botetourt County.

The crash happened on Route 11 just before 10 p.m. Trooper R.E. Tackett was investigating a crash that involved a vehicle and a bear, when a 2004 Chevy pickup truck hit him, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say they used the video system in Tackett’s vehicle to get a description of the truck that hit him.

Shortly after the crash, Ruley posted on social media that he was selling wheels and tires from a 2004 Chevy. Investigators used the photos and information to locate the truck in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers arrested Ruley and seized the truck in Rockbridge County.

Ruley was taken to Rockbridge County Jail but was later released on bond.

The crash is still under investigation.