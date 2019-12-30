Gordmans holding job fairs across Virginia at soon-to-be locations

ROANOKE, Va. – Know anyone looking for a job? One company is holding job fairs across the state next week.

Gordmans offers clothes and home decor from popular brands at prices way lower than department stores.

On Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., nine soon-to-be Gordmans stores will be hiring for a variety of positions, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online here and then visit one of the stores holding a job fair. If you cannot apply beforehand, walk-ins are welcome.

Here are the locations of the nine Peebles locations that are set to become Gordmans:

Covington - 410 West Main Street

Front Royal - 425 South Street in Royal Plaza

King George - 16425 Merchants Lane

Lexington - 770 North Lee Highway in College Square

Luray - 14 East Luray Shopping Center

Manassas - 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center

Warrenton - 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center

Waynesboro - 901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza

Woodstock - 1009 South Main Street

Full-time associates are offered benefits, including health insurance, a 401(k) savings plan, paid vacation and holidays.

Employees will get a 20% discount on merchandise.

Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.

When 10 News first reported on local Peebles becoming Gordmans in August, the Pulaski store was on that list.

We’ve reached out to Stage, Peebles and Gordman’s parent company, to see why the Pulaski store is not holding a job fair.