Cadillac stolen from Lynchburg dealership’s lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are asking for help finding a Cadillac XT5 that was stolen from a dealership two days after Christmas.

On Dec. 27, a man and woman went to Pinkerton Chervolet, on Graves Mill Road, and looked at a 2017 blue Cadillac XT5.

After sitting in it, police said they took a key to the vehicle.

Later that night after the dealership had closed, security cameras showed a man enter the lot and leave with the same 2017 blue Cadillac XT5. The tags on the vehicle read HOTMIX1, which police said are stolen as well.

Pinkerton Chevrolet has the vehicle listed at $35,347 on its website.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.