42ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

42ºF

Local News

Angels of Assisi receives $30,000 grant from Rachael Ray Foundation

Money to support $3 million capital campaign

Irisha Jones, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Angels of Assisi, Pets, Animals

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke animal shelter and pet clinic just got a major grant to support its lifesaving work.

The Rachael Ray Foundation awarded Angels of Assisi a $30,000 grant.

The money will support its $3 million capital campaign.

Money from the campaign will go toward replacing the outdated 4,000 square-foot community pet clinic and adoption center with a new 16,000 square-foot space.

The new facility will be located on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: