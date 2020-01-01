Angels of Assisi receives $30,000 grant from Rachael Ray Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke animal shelter and pet clinic just got a major grant to support its lifesaving work.

The Rachael Ray Foundation awarded Angels of Assisi a $30,000 grant.

The money will support its $3 million capital campaign.

Money from the campaign will go toward replacing the outdated 4,000 square-foot community pet clinic and adoption center with a new 16,000 square-foot space.

The new facility will be located on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Roanoke.