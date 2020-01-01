Eagle saved by Chatham farmer, released back into the wild

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A bald eagle that was suffering from lead poisoning and had an enlarged heart is now back in the wild thanks to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

While lead poisoning is a threat to eagles all across the country, this bird’s lead levels were low and it responded to the treatment.

Ed Clark, the president and co-founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said the eagle would not be alive had it not been for the farmer who found it.

“He took the time out of his day to rescue the bird, get it out of the field, contact the authorities and get it medical help, and that is the only reason that bird is alive and returning to the wild today,” said Clark.

Since its founding in 1982, the nonprofit center has cared for more than 80,000 wild animals.