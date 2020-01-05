Firefighter injured in windy Saturday night fire

SALEM, Va – A Roanoke County firefighter was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a fire at H.M. Montgomery Trucking Company in Salem.

A city spokesman says fire crews arrived at 8:07 p.m. They found heavy smoke and flames throughout the building.

No one was inside at the time

It took 25 crews more than two hours to bring the fire under control because of the the heavy winds.

Due to the difficult conditions, a firefighter was injured and taken to LewisGale Medical Center with a minor injury.

The business on 2132 Salem Industrial Drive has significant damage.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

There is no word on how much the damage will cost.