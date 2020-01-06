New round of furloughs for Roanoke Norfolk Southern employees

ROANOKE, Va. – Norfolk Southern employees in Roanoke were hit with another round of furloughs on Monday.

According to a company spokesperson, less than 70 employees were impacted in the locomotive maintenance and repair divisions.

The company claims that furloughed employees will be able to apply for available positions elsewhere within Norfolk Southern.

This comes after 130 employees were cut in September 2019 and dozens were laid off in April 2019.