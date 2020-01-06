Roanoker Magazine features 40 Under 40, including 10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton

Roanoke, Va – Roanoker Magazine is out with its annual 40 under 40 list and 10 News morning anchor Jenna Zibton is on it!

Every year, the magazine asks for nominations and out of more than 100 submissions, they choose 40 people to feature based on their career successes, community involvement and achievements.

“It was so hard to choose only 40! Can I just have a whole magazine featuring everyone?” joked Liz Long, the magazine’s editor. “Our editorial team combed through every nomination carefully before narrowing it down. From nonprofit and health care to education and government, the Class of 2020 is SO impressive and Roanoke is lucky to have them as the next generation of leaders! We are very grateful to our readers for letting us know about the fantastic people in our region, and I can’t wait for everyone to learn more about them and their hard work.”

Jenna is featured with mentions of the 30 Days of Hope stories she does every year and being President-Elect of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley.

Others on the list include Tyler Godsey who started an organization that provides free music therapy after his own children were born deaf, Lydia Higgs who was one of the first licensed certified genetic counselors in Virginia and Wesley Bell who spent five years as a foster care worker and then went to work for Impact Living Services to help start programs in Lynchburg and Roanoke to help kids transition to adulthood.