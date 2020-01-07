Amtrak offering buy one, get one free ticket deal

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to travel in the first part of this year?

Amtrak is looking to make your travel plans easier with its limited-time buy one, get one free promotion.

Tickets must be bought before Jan 13. to be eligible and the offer is valid for travel from Feb. 1, through June 12, with blackout dates on April 10, April 13 and May 22 through May 25.

Even if you’re looking to make a long trip, the deal is good for both coach and sleeping accommodations.

Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing the promotion on Amtrak’s special web page or by using the discount code V605 when booking a trip.