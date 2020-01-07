Why did Roanoke City only close middle, high schools? Here’s the answer
After backlash, Roanoke City Public Schools explains reasoning behind partial closure
ROANOKE, Va. – After some backlash from angry parents on social media, a spokesperson for Roanoke City Public Schools is giving some insight into the decision to close only some schools during Tuesday’s snow.
The sudden change in road conditions was to blame for the decision to only close city middle and high schools, according to Justin McLeod, director of marketing and public relations for the school district. Elementary schools in the city remained open.
According to the statement sent to 10 News, some elementary students were already at school, while others were still on the bus when road conditions took a turn for the worst. Because of this, school officials deemed roads too treacherous for students to be sent home. Instead, McLeod says the district is anticipating the weather to let up, allowing those students to be released at their normal time.
Below is the full statement:
Weather calls are always difficult. When road conditions changed suddenly, the District decided to close the middle and high schools because those students hadn’t been picked up yet. Most of the elementary students had already arrived at school. It wasn’t safe to dismiss them in these weather conditions. The decision was then made to keep elementary students at school. They will dismiss at normal time since we anticipate improving weather and road conditions this afternoon. We had a few elementary buses that were still on the roads during the snow squall. Drivers were told to pull over in a safe location until conditions improved.Justin McLeod, director of marketing & public relations
