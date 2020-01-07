Why did Roanoke City only close middle, high schools? Here’s the answer

ROANOKE, Va. – After some backlash from angry parents on social media, a spokesperson for Roanoke City Public Schools is giving some insight into the decision to close only some schools during Tuesday’s snow.

PLEASE READ: Due to changing road conditions, middle and high schools are closed. Roanoke City Schools will keep... Posted by Roanoke City Public Schools on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The sudden change in road conditions was to blame for the decision to only close city middle and high schools, according to Justin McLeod, director of marketing and public relations for the school district. Elementary schools in the city remained open.

According to the statement sent to 10 News, some elementary students were already at school, while others were still on the bus when road conditions took a turn for the worst. Because of this, school officials deemed roads too treacherous for students to be sent home. Instead, McLeod says the district is anticipating the weather to let up, allowing those students to be released at their normal time.

Below is the full statement: