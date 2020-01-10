Henry County man wins nearly $500k playing Virginia Lottery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Collinsville man says he’ll now live debt-free after winning big playing the Virginia Lottery.

Fred Smith had just wrapped up lunch with his son who is in the Navy and left to get back to duty.

On his way home, he stopped at Eastwood General Store in Axton to get some groceries and also purchased two lottery tickets.

One of those tickets was a $447,559 winner.

“It feels great!” Smith told lottery officials.

The game Smith played, Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot, is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000.

The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

So how does Smith plan to use the money?

He said that he intends to pay off his mortgage and live debt-free.