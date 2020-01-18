Three hurt after car crashed into house, caught fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people are hurt after a car crashed into a house and caught fire in Roanoke on Friday night.

Authorities said all three people were extricated from the car. First responders tended to them on the scene before they were taken to a hospital. Two have life-threatening injuries and one has “serious” injuries, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

It happened in the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers received the call around 6:45 p.m.

Neighbors told 10 News they witnessed some “local heroes" who stepped in to help as first responders were on the way.

There were people inside the home when the car crashed into it, but authorities said they all got out safely, although they didn’t say how many people were inside.

Authorities on the scene said the house is not currently livable but the damage is fixable.

Crews were still clearing the scene as of 8:30 p.m.