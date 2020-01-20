34ºF

Manhunt underway in Rockbridge County for armed person

People being asked to avoid North Lee Highway in the Timber Ridge area

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement officers are searching for an armed person in Rockbridge County.

People are being asked to avoid North Lee Highway in the Timber Ridge area as a search is underway for a subject that ran away, according to Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management.

Those living in the area are asked to remain inside with the doors locked.

