Manhunt underway in Rockbridge County for armed person
People being asked to avoid North Lee Highway in the Timber Ridge area
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement officers are searching for an armed person in Rockbridge County.
People are being asked to avoid North Lee Highway in the Timber Ridge area as a search is underway for a subject that ran away, according to Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management.
Those living in the area are asked to remain inside with the doors locked.
