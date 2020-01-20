The Henry County Sheriff’s office is investigating a robbery that happened at Food Lion

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s office is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Food Lion in Martinsville.

Police say the incident took place around 8 p.m. Friday night at the 8500 block of A.L. Philpott Highway.

An unknown man walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier.

He made gestures as if he had a gun but did not have one to display.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and ran away.

He was wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana.