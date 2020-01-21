What’s News Today: tax assistance, new businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A major economic development announcement will be made today in Pulaski County. The county and Virginia's First Regional Industrial Facility Authority will make the announcement this morning at 10 a.m.

Roanoke City Council will discuss a new hotel and parking garage coming to downtown. The city is selling property on Church Avenue to Market Holdings and Big Lick Hospitality. The companies and city need more time for inspections before closing the deal. The purchase deadline could be extended to the end of March. Council will also discuss banning smoking in the Elmwood Park amphitheater.

The Pulaski County School Board will get an update on construction at Pulaski County Middle School. Construction started in December of last year. The 446 million project is expected to be complete by July. It will combine Pulaski and Dublin Middle.

Lynchburg Parks and Rec holds a Community Health Event tonight. Basic medical and life safety techniques, as well as CPR training and bleed control will be taught. It’s tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Community Center.

Total Action for Progress begins taking appointments today for its Free Tax Clinic today. The service is open to taxpayers making less than $55,000 a year. Tax returns will be filed between January 27th and April 16th. To make an appointment, call 540-283-4804 or email taxhelp@tapintohope.org.