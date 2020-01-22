20 dogs rescued from hoarding in Covington still recovering, some ready for adoption

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of the more than two dozen dogs rescued from horrible conditions in Covington are now looking for their forever homes.

31 dogs were brought to Angels of Assisi after the rescue in December.

The organization still has 20 left. 7 are ready for adoption. The rest are still going through rehabilitation.

The dogs have received medical treatment and been spayed and neutered.

"We're really pleased with the progress that they've made. It takes time. It takes time. They have had very little socialization. We want them to be comfortable around people and ready to go and so we have to teach them what it's like to be in a home," said Lisa O'Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi.

It may take a few weeks or a few months before all the dogs are ready for adoption.

Click here for more adoption information.