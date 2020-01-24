Two indicted after 3-year-old drowned in New River while they were high on meth, authorities say

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A woman and her boyfriend are each facing felony child abuse charges in connection with 3-year-old Josie Burleson’s death.

10 News previously reported that Kimberly Moore and her boyfriend Adrian Puckett were high on meth when Josie wandered off and drowned in the New River in July, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.

Adrian Puckett (left), Kimberly Moore (right). Courtesy of New River Regional Jail.

Puckett’s arraignment was initially delayed because even after Josie’s death, he was still too high to appear in court.

A Wythe County grand jury indicted Moore and Puckett on Tuesday.

Puckett is set to enter a plea in March.

Moore is set for another hearing in April.