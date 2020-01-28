41ºF

WATCH: Liberty’s Jerry Falwell, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice hold news conference

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hold a joint news conference at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College on Jan. 28, 2020.
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice are holding a news conference at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.

