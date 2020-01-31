Little Free Library installed at Angels of Assisi

ROANOKE, Va. – A local couple is teaming up with an animal shelter in Roanoke in hopes of getting more people to read.

A little free library was installed at Angels of Assisi on Friday afternoon.

The couple built one for the Roanoke pound last year, so this time, they wanted to build one for the nonprofit.

Anyone can take a book and when you’re done, you can put it back or drop it off at another little free library.

“Exactly one year ago tomorrow, February 1, we put up a little free library at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection,” Anita Finkle said. "The staff at Angels of Assisi supported it by donating books for us, so my husband had the idea of building one for them also.”

You can access the library any time Angels of Assisi is open.