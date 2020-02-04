Treat your valentine to a heart-shaped box of Chick-fil-A nuggets, minis or cookies

Skip the chocolates and flowers that will die in a week, and give the people what they really want this Valentine’s Day: Chick-fil-A nuggets.

You can treat your Valentine to nuggets in a festive heart-shaped container this holiday, or go with Chick-n-Minis or cookies.

They’re available at participating locations by preorder only, and in the following sizes: Nuggets (30 or 64 count), Chick-n-Minis (10 or 20 count) and Chocolate chunk cookies (6 or 12 count).

We checked with local locations. Here are the ones we've heard back from so far:

Bonsack (Roanoke) - Yes

Candlers Mountain (Lynchburg) - No

Danville Mall - Yes, but no Chick-n-Minis

Martinsville - Yes

River Ridge Mall - No

Riverside Drive (Danville) - Yes

Wards Road (Lynchburg) - Yes: They will start selling them on Feb. 10 until they sell out, in quantities of 30 nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis and 6 cookies.

If you have a correction for the list above or would like your Chick-fil-A location to be mentioned, please email acurtis@wsls.com.