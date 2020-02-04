Treat your valentine to a heart-shaped box of Chick-fil-A nuggets, minis or cookies
Because nothing says ‘I love you’ like a festive poultry arrangement
Skip the chocolates and flowers that will die in a week, and give the people what they really want this Valentine’s Day: Chick-fil-A nuggets.
You can treat your Valentine to nuggets in a festive heart-shaped container this holiday, or go with Chick-n-Minis or cookies.
They’re available at participating locations by preorder only, and in the following sizes: Nuggets (30 or 64 count), Chick-n-Minis (10 or 20 count) and Chocolate chunk cookies (6 or 12 count).
We checked with local locations. Here are the ones we've heard back from so far:
Bonsack (Roanoke) - Yes
Candlers Mountain (Lynchburg) - No
Danville Mall - Yes, but no Chick-n-Minis
Martinsville - Yes
River Ridge Mall - No
Riverside Drive (Danville) - Yes
Wards Road (Lynchburg) - Yes: They will start selling them on Feb. 10 until they sell out, in quantities of 30 nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis and 6 cookies.
If you have a correction for the list above or would like your Chick-fil-A location to be mentioned, please email acurtis@wsls.com.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.