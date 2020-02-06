Dan River reaches flood stage, expected to crest at top 4 historic level in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Heavy rains have caused the Dan River to rapidly rise on Thursday.

The river, which is currently in minor flood stage, is expected to crest at noon Friday at 26.1 feet, just breaking into moderate flood stage.

The Dan River in Danville has only exceeded 26 feet three times in recorded history, according the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at when those crests happened:

30.01 feet on Oct. 12, 2018 28.65 feet on Sept. 7, 1996 26.78 feet on Sept. 4, 1996

When the river reaches 26 feet, flood water begins to affect the Danville Utilities Complex and the Public Works complex, according to NWS.