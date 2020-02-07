Increased police presence at Northside High School on Friday after threat circulates social media

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A social media post describing a potential threat to Northside High School has caused students and parents alike to be concerned.

Roanoke County School officials say they are aware of the social media post and the potential threat.

School officials and Roanoke County police are investigating, and there will be increased police presence on Friday morning when school starts two hours late. Schools are already delayed due to weather, after the area saw heavy rain and flooding.

