Cornhole beyond the tailgate: Professional tournament comes to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Join the professionals and register to play or watch the first-ever major American Cornhole Organization tournament in Roanoke.

This Friday and Saturday at the Berglund Center is the ACO Blue Ridge Major Season 15 cornhole tournament. Registration for players end today, Feb. 12 at 11:59 a.m. To register click here.

Paula Stevens, Women’s Player of the Season 2019 and Women’s World Champion 2019 travels across the country to compete with her cornhole partner and her husband who is also a player. Defending her title in the community she calls home is an exciting moment.

To watch and cheer on cornhole players is free.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.