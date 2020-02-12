Heritage High School, LPD investigating ‘potentially threatening’ video posted on social media

LYNCHBURG, Va. – School officials and the Lynchburg Police Department are investigating a ‘potentially threatening’ video posted to social media, according to a message sent out to Heritage High School families.

Students reportedly made school staff aware of the video Tuesday, and officials say the Lynchburg Police Department was immediately notified.

Below is the message sent out to families Tuesday afternoon:

“This is Tim Beatty, principal of Heritage High School. I wanted to make you aware of a situation that we are currently investigating. Earlier today, students came to HHS staff to make us aware of a potentially threatening video that was posted to social media. We alerted the Lynchburg Police Department immediately and are working with them to investigate. I want to commend our students and staff for doing exactly what they should do when they see or hear something that is cause for concern. I assure you we take all possible threats seriously, and we will continue to make safety and security our top priority at Heritage High School.”