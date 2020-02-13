4-day school weeks in discussion for one local school district

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Students in one local school district may only have to go to school four days a week in the near future.

Pulaski County school board members are discussing the idea.

They're working to schedule a meeting in the next two to three weeks to get input from the community.

School Board Chairman Tim Hurst said he hadn’t decided Thursday which side he’s on, but he’s glad the idea is being discussed.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to recruit and retain teachers, so that was my initial reason for asking our superintendent to look into this," Hurst said.

He added the earliest the four day week could likely start is the next school year.

Currently, there are no school districts in Virginia that have a four day week.