Angels of Assisi introduces ‘Doggy Day Out’ to give rescues a break from shelter life

ROANOKE, Va. – A local animal shelter is trying to give dogs a break from life in a kennel.

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is launching a new program called Doggy Day Out. You'll be able to take a dog out for a few hours - or the whole day - to help them relieve some of the stress that comes with living in a shelter.

"Many of our animals come from tough situations,” said Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill. “Many of them are not used to human socialization. They don’t know that humans can be kind to them. This is very heartwarming for us at Angels."

Angels of Assisi will join more than 75 animal welfare organizations, including Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, that already offer the Doggy Day Out program.