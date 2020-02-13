’I’m really disappointed’: Vista Food grocery store in Bedford closes after 50 years

BEDFORD, Va. – Saturday will mark the end of an era for a Bedford staple.

After five decades, Vista Food is closing its doors. The small business is the only store of its kind in the downtown area.

"They supported the community for years. I’m really disappointed,” shopper Walter Abbott said.

The owner, Amit Patel, tells 10 News the store could not keep up with big chain stores and online competition.

The store is having a liquidation sale before shutting down for good on Saturday.

“Sorry to see them go. Great produce. Great prices,” said Abbott.

The owner tells us a new grocery store will open in the spring.