'You’re my lobster’: Red Lobster has Valentine’s boxes of Cheddar Bay biscuits

ROANOKE, Va. – “He’s her lobster!": One of the most famous quotes said by Phoebe Buffay on “Friends.”

But in 2020, Red Lobster wants to help you find your “lobster” this Valentine’s Day with their heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

So if chocolate isn’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with a box of warm biscuits on a cold February night.

While supplies last, for an extra $1, your Cheddar Bay biscuits will arrive in a heart-shaped box. It’s only available for half dozen orders. This tasty treat can be ordered online and picked up in-store or delivered right to your front door.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Red Lobster’s president & chief concept officer Salli Setta in a press release. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

Locations in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Danville, and Lynchburg are all participating in this savory treat box while supplies last.