Radford University renovates science building

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University is celebrating a multi-million dollar renovation.

School leaders cut the ribbon on the expansion of Reed and Curie halls -- which is home to the Artis College of Science and Technology.

The $33 million renovations will have state-of-the-art features for several departments.

There will be a glass display and lab for drone research, as well as several new teaching labs for geology and biochemistry.

