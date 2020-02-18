Bear-y strange: SWVA Wildlife Center caring for cubs found in cooler

ROANOKE, Va. – Some bear cubs are receiving help thanks to a local wildlife center.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center spent all Monday night caring for three cubs brought in from Willis, Virginia, after a woman found them in a cooler a man was carrying as he walked down the road.

On Tuesday morning, the trio was transferred to the wildlife center in Waynesboro where they’ll stay until they’re ready to be released.

“(We) did a full body check, looked at their hydration. They had to have subcutaneous fluids," SWVA Wildlife Rescue Center Executive Director Sabrina Garvin said. "They were already warm because I think she had put rice socks in there, so they were nice and warm. From there, we have to go to an oral electrolyte.”

Where the bears originally came from and why the man was carrying them in a cooler remains a mystery for now.