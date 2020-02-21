Sen. Bill Stanley says Second Amendment sanctuary status keeps local deputies from getting raises

Claims of political retribution against local law enforcement officials, by a state senator from Southside.

Dozens of sheriffs, including some from southwest Virginia, urged lawmakers to help them up their deputies’ pay, but got no funding from the state legislature.

Sen. Bill Stanley says lobbying against stricter gun laws kept sheriffs from getting raises.

Here’s the statement Sen. Stanley made on Facebook.

No comment on the post as of yet from Saslaw or any Democratic leadership.