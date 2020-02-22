Local sheriffs disappointed Virginia lawmakers vote ‘no’ for pay increases

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and several others traveled to Richmond this week to ask lawmakers for a 3% pay increase for their deputies.

Miller went there to also talk about mental health and to defend the Second Amendment.

“I’m the voice of the citizens of this county. I also have an opinion and to take my opinion and push someone else for that,” Miller said.

Thursday night the 3% increase did not pass in the senate. Republican senator Bill Stanley took to Facebook claiming democrats are punishing deputies over the Second Amendment sanctuaries. Stanley says the democratic majority house leader told him that’s the reason they voted no to a pay hike.

Tonight (just now) on the Senate floor, I tried to amend the state budget to give all of our men and women of Virginia’s... Posted by Senator Bill Stanley on Thursday, February 20, 2020

"Now to use them, our deputies, as a political pawn, is just something honestly I can’t wrap my head around,” Miller said.

10 News reached out to other sheriffs in Central Virginia.

Campbell County sheriff Whit Clark told 10 News, “We are very disappointed with the senator’s comments that they’re going to withhold deputies pay because of their political stance.”

“In Northern Virginia … when you dial 911, a deputy sheriff isn’t coming. The majority of the state, rural sheriffs are the ones who are your law enforcement protection. Most of the legislators that are against sheriffs are from these areas where they don’t need them,” said Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar.

Lynchburg City Sheriff Don Sloan said, “I’m disappointed to hear that. I know there are changes being put forth. I support the Constitution of the United States. I support all the amendments ... these are concerning times, but for me, I support the constitution. I’m disappointed the politicians have made a very political issue out of this. This is an issue that affects every citizen in the commonwealth of Virginia."

Miller said he’s still holding on to hope for the House who will discuss a 1% increase later on. And he’ll continue to encourage his officers to keep up the good work.

“When the call is called into 911 or to a dispatch center, we don’t ask for political affiliation. These deputies answer the call,” Miller said.